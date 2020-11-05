Berger Paints Sept quarter net profit increases 13.55% to Rs 221 crore

India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of13.55per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs221.05crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs194.66crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9 per cent at Rs1,742.55crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,598.58crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs1,471.97crore in Q2 FY2020-21.

Shares of India settled at Rs646.95apiece on the BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.

