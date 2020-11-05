Berger Paints Sept quarter net profit increases 13.55% to Rs 221 crore

-
ALSO READ
Berger Paints falls 4% as Q1 net profit slips 91% YoY; what brokerages say
Covid-19 impact: Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 cr
Berger Paints India's Q4 net profit declines 6.5% to Rs 103.18 cr
Berger capex remain unaffected amid pandemic, aims higher market share
Paint stocks in focus; Asian Paints, Berger Paints hit record highs
-
Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of13.55per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs221.05crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs194.66crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal,Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 9 per cent at Rs1,742.55crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,598.58crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Berger Paints' total expenses were at Rs1,471.97crore in Q2 FY2020-21.
Shares of Berger Paints India settled at Rs646.95apiece on the BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU