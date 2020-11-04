Apollo Tyres reports two-fold increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 200 cr

on Wednesday posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore for the September quarter on the back of robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20.

Net sales rose by 8 per cent to Rs 4,234 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 3,926 crore in the year ago period, said in a statement.

"In India, we have reported our best ever volumes in the truck-bus and passenger car tyre categories in the replacement market and have expanded our distribution footprint," Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

In Europe, the company has gained market share in the high performance passenger car tyre segments, he added.

"While there is uncertainty around COVID-19, we continue to see healthy demand momentum on ground," Kanwar said.

Apollo Tyres shares ended 3.46 per cent up at Rs 147.9 apiece on Wednesday.

