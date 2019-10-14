Bewakoof.com raises $11.2 million fresh funding round from Investcorp

Bewakoof Brands Private Limited (Bewakoof.com) has raised $11.2 million in a fresh round of funding from global alternative asset manager Investcorp.

Founded in 2011 by Prabhkiran Singh and Siddharth Munot, Bewakoof.com is a leading direct-to-consumer online apparel in India focused on providing creative and distinctive fashion at affordable prices for trendy and contemporary Indians.

Bewakoof.com plans to use the money to strengthen the platform and gather consumer data to improve their experience on the website by using machine learning. The other priorities include investment in technology back-end, along with category expansion.

