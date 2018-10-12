BFSI, retail fire as TCS expects to hit double-digit growth in FY19

After a gap of three years, TCS is expected to hit double-digit growth in FY19. The firm, which is expected to end the fiscal year with a growth of 11-12 per cent, ticked all boxes in what is seasonally the strongest quarter for IT services.

Led by strong growth in its two big verticals — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and retail — which account for 48 per cent of revenues, the company posted 3.7 per cent constant currency growth on a sequential basis. This was slightly lower than the 4 per cent most analysts had estimated, given the deal wins in ...