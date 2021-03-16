Bharat Forge to undertake electric vehicle biz through wholly-owned unit

-
ALSO READ
India needs $180 billion investment to realise EV ambitions by 2030
Ashok Leyland renames Optare as SwitchMobility, unveils global EV plan
Gadkari asks EV makers to shift towards indigenous battery technology
Delhi government floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations
Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets $1 billion turnover by 2025
-
Auto components firm Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it intends to undertake electric vehicle (EV) business through a special purpose vehicle, which would be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
As an initial step, the company has decided to acquire newly formed group firm Kalyani Powertrain Pvt Ltd (KPPL), Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
On Tuesday, the investment committee (Strategic Business) of the company approved acquisition of 100 per cent stake in KPPL which shall act as the SPV to carry on the EV business, it added.
The company intends to consolidate its EV initiatives under one single wholly-owned subsidiary, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU