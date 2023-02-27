Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million unique customer mark on 5G network

Telecom operator on Monday announced that it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network.

In a statement, the company said it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by the end of March 2024.

The company informed it has surpassed the 10 million unique 5G user milestone, on its network.

In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that high speed 5G services were launched in the country, on October 1, 2022.

The 5G services powers ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas).

The fifth Generation or 5G would, going forward, would enable powerful solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)