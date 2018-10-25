Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit falls 65% YoY to Rs 1.19 billion

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 65 per cent YoY drop in its net profit at Rs 1.19 billion. The firm had clocked Rs 3.43 billion profit in the corresponding quarter last year. On YoYbasis, the profit rose 23 per cent against Rs 0.97 billion reported in the April-June period.

Consolidated total revenues stood at Rs 204.22 billion, up 0.5 per cent Y-o-Y on an underlying basis. India revenues slipped 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y on an underlying basis while Africa revenues rose 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Africa EBITDA margin stood at 37.1 per cent, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in its press release.

"Mobile revenues have witnessed a Y-o-Y de-growth of 7.2 per cent on an underlying basis led by continued ARPU down-trading impacted by competitive pricing pressures. India other businesses continue to witness a healthy Y-o-Y growth. Digital TV revenue has crossed Rs 10 billion mark with a 9.3 per cent growth and Airtel Business has witnessed a growth of 22.8 per cent on an underlying basis," it said.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: “Led by our focus on quality customers through simplified pricing and content partnerships, ARPU decline has moderated in this quarter. We remain focused on driving quality base growth with value adding propositions for our customers. We also remain committed to investing in enhanced capacities and have deployed 27K+ broadband sites during the quarter, enabling a 239% YoY growth in mobile data volumes.”

The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share, which is a complete pass-through of dividend received from its subsidiary, the press release said.