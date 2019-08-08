Bharti Airtel seeks govt permission to hike foreign holding in the company

has sought permission from the government to increase foreign holding in the company which would allow the company to bring in a global investor.

The company has reportedly sought an "enabling provision" from the government to increase the percentage of foreign holding, which would allow entry of foreign players in the company. According to sources, it could mean the company's Singapore-based promoter Singtel increasing its stake or private equity investing the telecom service provider.

Currently, Singtel owns over 35% in Airtel, while Sunil Mittal and his family hold around 27%.

slipped into the red after the telecom company posted its first quarterly net loss in over a decade at Rs 2,866 crore, battered mainly by stiff competition from Reliance Jio, besides depreciation of 3G network equipment and operating costs on network refarming.

However, the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) was the industry's best at Rs 129 for the June quarter on a subscriber base of 320 million.

The company was able to retain its top spot in the market in terms of revenue as its topline was up 2.8 per cent at Rs 15,345 crore. Vodafone Idea posted a revenue of Rs 11,269.9 crore in the June quarter and Reliance Jio's revenue was Rs 11,679 crore.

Airtel's India revenue is an integrated number comprising wireless, landline, and broadband services.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, Airtel's mobile revenue saw an year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.7 per cent. Mobile 4G data customers increased by 63.3 per cent to 95.2 million from 58.3 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Airtel had logged a net profit of Rs 97 crore in the same period of the previous year.