Bharti Airtel selects Tejas Networks for optical network expansion

Tejas Networks said on Thursday it has been selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance the premier communications solutions provider's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.
Tejas will supply, install and support its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications.
The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly.
Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel, said the company has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers.
"We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver world-class experience to our customers."
Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.
Tejas products utilise programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards.
