BHEL commissions 100-MW floating solar photovoltaic plant in Telangana

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday said it has successfully commissioned 100-MW floating Solar photovoltaic plant at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.
The plant is installed across the natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserves water by reducing evaporation, a company statement said.
The plant will ensure that the aquatic ecosystem is maintained while producing clean power, with innovatively engineered layouts and arrangements for the solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, electricals and floaters, the statement said.
All major components of the solar plant -- solar PV modules, floaters, biodegradable natural ester oil filled inverter-duty transformers, switchgear, SCADA and cables are indigenous, contributing to the government's 'Make in India' mission.
With this, BHEL has achieved the unique distinction of commissioning three floating solar projects -- 25 MW at NTPC Simhadri, 22 MW at NTPC Kayamkulam and 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam -- in the last 10 months. Each one of them is unique in respect of their engineering and execution features.
BHEL is the leading EPC player in the floating solar segment in the country. So far 152 MW of capacity has been commissioned, delivering plants on all kinds of water bodies -- natural reservoirs, man-made reservoirs and saline back-water kayals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
