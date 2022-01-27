BHEL posts consolidated net profit of Rs 27 crore for December quarter

State-owned engineering firm on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.02 crore for December quarter 2021-22, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

had also incurred a loss of Rs 46.58 crore in the previous September quarter, as per the filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,135.90 crore in December quarter, up from Rs 4,451.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)