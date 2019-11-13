Big adversities and some mistakes: The story of Vodafone's fall in India

When Vodafone Plc in 2007 acquired a majority stake in Hutchison Essar, its (Vodafone’s) Indian-born chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Sarin did not hide his exuberance after emerging as the winner against tough competition. “We have got it at a reasonable price.

And I am confident that the business will make a major contribution to the Vodafone group over the coming years,” he said to the media. Yet 12 years later, Sarin’s strategy to bring the company to the world’s fastest-growing markets has not only drained Vodafone’s financial resources, ...