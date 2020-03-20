BigBasket is focusing on turning profitable in two years: CEO Hari Menon

In a board meeting two years ago, a few directors at online grocer BigBasket suggested that since the company’s vans go to different locations, why not use them to sell mobile phones and television sets.

In the world of blue sky thinking in board rooms of e-commerce companies, this wasn’t an idea that was to be cast away, as players look at every possible opportunity to make use of their capacity and monetise it. But, the leadership of the Bengaluru-headquartered company led by co-founder Hari Menon as CEO were not just ready to fall for such temptations. “One of the ...