Bike maker Avanturaa Choppers' Rudra, Pravega models hit Indian market

-
ALSO READ
Indian Motorcycle slashes prices by up to Rs 300,000 post customs duty cut
US agrees to sell India six Apache attack choppers for $930 million
Eicher Motors' volume growth visibility improves on high rural demand
Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 43% in FY18, record 501,226 units sold
Motorcycles outpace scooters after 8 years; sales grow at 22% in 2018
-
Homegrown premium custom motorcycle maker, Avanturaa Choppers on Wednesday announced market availability of its two models -- Rudra and Pravega -- which are priced at Rs 2.39 million and Rs 2.14 million (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
The company had recently received ARAI certification for the two models, which are powered by 2,000cc, with vehicle length of 10 feet and 9 feet, Avanturaa Choppers said in a statement.
With the opening of the company's first showroom in Bengaluru on Wednesday, customers can contact for with enquiries, it added.
"The distribution network is now slated to expand to Delhi NCR and Hyderabad," it added.
Avanturaa ChoppersCEO Gaurav A Aggarwal said, "The growing culture of leisure-riding in India and the number of connoisseurs pioneering it, give us confidence that the market is ready for Avanturaa Choppers."
Last year, while announcing the plans to bring the two models to the Indian market, Aggarwal stated that the two models were developed from ground-up targeting the evolving riding community in India.
Avanturaa Choppers had also roped in Kevin Alsop, founder of Big Bear Choppers, (USA) as the Chief Design Engineer of the brand.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU