Bike maker Avanturaa Choppers' Rudra, Pravega models hit Indian market

Homegrown premium custom maker, on Wednesday announced market availability of its two models -- and -- which are priced at Rs 2.39 million and Rs 2.14 million (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The company had recently received ARAI certification for the two models, which are powered by 2,000cc, with vehicle length of 10 feet and 9 feet, said in a statement.

With the opening of the company's first showroom in Bengaluru on Wednesday, customers can contact for with enquiries, it added.

"The distribution network is now slated to expand to Delhi NCR and Hyderabad," it added.

Avanturaa ChoppersCEO said, "The growing culture of leisure-riding in India and the number of connoisseurs pioneering it, give us confidence that the market is ready for "



Last year, while announcing the plans to bring the two models to the Indian market, Aggarwal stated that the two models were developed from ground-up targeting the evolving riding community in India.

Avanturaa Choppers had also roped in Kevin Alsop, founder of Big Bear Choppers, (USA) as the Chief Design Engineer of the brand.