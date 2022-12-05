JUST IN
Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India
Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as managing director, CEO
Jindal Stainless ropes in ReNew Power for 300 MW hybrid power project
CCI approves Bharat Biotech International-Eastman exports deal
L&T bags new large order in proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
FRL's digital database before insolvency not available: Compliance officer
LIC raises stake in HDFC to over 5% post acquiring shares from open market
Mulling an IPO for Ola ride-share business next year, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Travel fintech platform SanKash to hire over 500 in India in next 6 months
Adani Electricity pegs Navi Mumbai discom growth on bulk demand
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Jindal Stainless ropes in ReNew Power for 300 MW hybrid power project
Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India
Business Standard

Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as managing director, CEO

Biocon Biologics says it has elevated Shreehas Tambe as managing director and CEO of the company with immediate effect

Topics
Biocon | Pharma sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has elevated Shreehas Tambe as Managing Director and CEO of the company with immediate effect.

Tambe was Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Biocon.

He takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the Biocon Biologics board, the company said in a statement.

Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition, Biocon & Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare, she added.

Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Biocon

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.