Biocon's US generic formulations grew seven-fold in Q3: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biopharmaceuticals firm Biocon’s net profit more than doubled in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. This was led by biosimilar Pegfilgrastim gaining market share in the US.

In an e-mailed interview to Business Standard post results, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairman and managing director, said an increasing contrib­ution of biosimilars sales to overall revenue led to better earnings. Your biologics business seems to have reported robust growth. What led to this growth? Our biosimilars strategy is beginning to pay off with the commercialisation of our products in ...