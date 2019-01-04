Birla Corp enters construction additives business for revenue boost

Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the M P Birla Group, has entered the and wall putty segments as additives, the company said Friday.

is one of Indias top cement makers, with an annual production capacity of 15.5 million tonnes.

Sales of and additives in India are expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of around 15 per cent till 2025, the company said in a statement citing research.

A wide variety of chemicals and additives are being developed and used in new age construction, and the market for these is expected to grow both vertically and horizontally, the company said.

The introduction of these products will create a significant new revenue stream for the company, it said.