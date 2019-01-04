Birla Corp enters construction additives business for revenue boost

-
ALSO READ
Huge debt in corporate balance sheets reason for stunted job growth: Birla
Bajaj group knocks out Aditya Birla from 3rd spot in m-cap battle
Aditya Birla considers legal options to recover funds from IL&FS arms
K M Birla eyes US' Aleris, but he might have to climb the Trump wall first
Birla Corp plans to replace cement brands Samrat and Chetak with Perfect
-
Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the M P Birla Group, has entered the construction chemicals and wall putty segments as additives, the company said Friday.
Birla Corporation is one of Indias top cement makers, with an annual production capacity of 15.5 million tonnes.
Sales of construction chemicals and additives in India are expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of around 15 per cent till 2025, the company said in a statement citing research.
A wide variety of chemicals and additives are being developed and used in new age construction, and the market for these is expected to grow both vertically and horizontally, the company said.
The introduction of these products will create a significant new revenue stream for the company, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU