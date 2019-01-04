Nestle plans consumer outreach to soften impact of class-action lawsuit

India has decided to take proactive steps to contain any adverse impact of the revival of the class-action lawsuit against it. The company is launching a consumer outreach campaign, starting Saturday, to allay any fears about presence of harmful ingredients in the popular instant noodle.

To begin with, the food major is coming up with print advertisements, explaining to consumers about the safety aspects of The ads would focus on several test reports that had earlier given the product a clean chit. They would explain the parameters set by the country’s food regulator on the presence of lead and (MSG) over and above permissible limits in

The Supreme Court on Thursday revived a class-action suit against India, more than three years after a ban on its brand. The government had in 2015 filed a class-action suit against India for allegedly selling noodles that were unfit for consumption, but it was subsequently stayed. The apex court has now lifted the stay, prompting the Swiss major to go to consumers before it's late.

In June 2015, when noodles was banned in the country, had taken time to plan its damage control measures, analysts said. A spokesperson said: “Our approach as a credible, trustworthy and responsible company is to always communicate with consumers on facts, in a simple, clear and transparent tone and manner. What you will see in the print ads to be released over the next few days is just that.”



