Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discom employees

The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands

The Delhi government Friday imposed the ESMA in view of a proposed strike by employees of power discoms in the national capital.

According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 21:55 IST

