Delhi govt imposes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by discom employees

-
ALSO READ
No coal shortage but Delhi should focus on improving power: Piyush Goyal
Towards cooperative federalism
Proposed Khurja coal plant in UP will increase air pollution in Delhi: Report
Justice Ramesh Ranganathan appointed Chief Justice of Uttarakhand
After AAP vs LG SC verdict, 2018 a landmark year for Delhi, says Sisodia
-
The Delhi government Friday imposed the ESMA in view of a proposed strike by employees of power discoms in the national capital.
According to a notification issued by the power department, any strike by electricity employees and engineers has been prohibited for the next six months under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).
The discom employees and engineers have planned to go on a one-day strike in support of their demands.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU