Birla Corp shares shed 5.82% on NGT suspension of mining at Chittorgarh

Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s order suspending of all mining operations within the municipal areas of Chittorgarh, shares of fell by 14 per cent on the BSE on Monday in the intra-day trade, before paring some losses to close at Rs 531.95, down 5.82 per cent.

Since 2014, the company had been engaged in limited mechanical mining of limestone outside a two-km periphery of the historic fort to feed its two cement plants in Chanderia, which have an installed capacity of four million tonnes (mt).

Besides the prohibition of mining in Chittorgarh, the company said that the has also directed the State Pollution Control Board, the Director of Rajasthan's Mining Department and Collector of to immediately stop all mining activities within 10 km of the or within the eco-sensitive zone of Bassi Wildlife sanctuary, if finally notified.

“While we are studying the implications of the above order, we have taken effective steps to ensure that no mining takes place in the area that may fall within the above-mentioned limits. We do not anticipate any material impact on the current operations of the company as it has sufficient reserves in areas that are outside the limits imposed by the aforesaid order,” a company spokesperson said.

However, sector analysts are of the view that an outright ban on mechanical mining would increase Birla Corp’s costs as it would have to send more clinker despatches from its Satna unit, besides procuring greater quantity of limestone from third parties locally to feed the twin plants at Chanderia.

Prior to this development, a report from Yes Securities indicated that Birla Corp’s freight costs per tonne would go up from Rs 957 in 2017-18 to Rs 985 by end of March, 2019 and would then further increase to Rs 1,015 a tonne.

“However, in case has to stop all mining operations in the designated area, its freight costs are likely to shoot up much more than projected earlier,” said a sector analyst who tracks the company.

In August 2011, the Jodhpur High Court suspended mining operations through blasting at Chanderia, which the company challenged in the Supreme Court. In 2014, the Supreme Court passed an interim order allowing mining using heavy earth moving machinery two km beyond Fort.

The apex court had also directed Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to submit a report after a comprehensive study of all relevant aspects and facets relating to full-scale mining operations and its impact, if any, on Chittorgarh Fort.

In its 2017-18 annual report, had stated that the CBRI report had concluded that vibrations and air pressure induced by the Birla Cement Works mine (owned by Birla Corp) and adjoining mines are well within safe limits as per national and international standards and there is no damage to the fort due to the mining operations. The company has filed an interim application seeking interim relief for blasting at the existing working pit. The matter is in the final stage of hearing.

Meanwhile, with a view to increasing mining capacity by mechanical means, has already installed additional equipment in Chanderia and is in the process of installing a 3.6 Mw solar power plant to curtail costs.

The mining ban on Chanderia adverse impacted the company till the time it acquired the assets of Reliance Cement.

The report from Yes Securities said the EBITDA per tonne of cement in 2011 stood around Rs 700 but fell to Rs 300-400 by 2014. The broking agency attributed the dip to the problem in Chanderia. However, since 2016, Birla Corp's EBITDA per tonne has risen from Rs 600 to nearly Rs 800, led by the Reliance Cement plants.

“Despite two units at Chanderia contributing over 25 per cent of the company’s total installed capacity, we estimate its contribution to the EBITDA at around 12 per cent while the same for Reliance Cement’s plants, which Birla Corp had acquired, is estimated to contribute around 55 per cent,” said Ravi Sodah, research analyst with Elara Capital.

Sodah attributes the fall in EBITDA to the more expensive and slogging mechanical mining at Chanderia.

In the same annual report, the company stated that its performance has been affected due to the mining ban which necessitated sourcing part of the limestone requirement from third parties at significantly higher prices.

