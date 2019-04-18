Birla Mutual Fund looks to eject as Jet Airways shares crash-land

Mutual Fund (MF) - the only fund house holding shares in its actively-managed schemes - off-loaded Rs 13 crore worth of shares of the troubled airlines in a bulk deal on Thursday.

According to the data on NSE, ' Scheme' sold 7.59 lakh shares of the company at a price of Rs 173 per share. The shares of corrected 31 per cent on Thursday.

shares saw panic-selling on Thursday after the air carrier suspended its operations the previous night.

On Wednesday evening, the airlines disclosed to exchanges, "Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going. Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today (Wednesday)."

A query sent to MF on the rationale for holding exposures to Jet Airways even as the strain built up on the airlines, went unanswered.

According to data from Value Research, the fund house held Rs 109 crore of Jet Airways shares in six of its schemes, as of March 31, 2019. The schemes included MNC Fund (Rs 51.37 crore of exposure), Tax Relief 96 (Rs 52.62 crore), Tax plan (Rs 4 crore), Bal Bhavishya Yojna - Wealth Plan (0.7 crore), Retirement Fund 30s plan (Rs 0.39 crore) and 40s plan (Rs 0.2 crore).