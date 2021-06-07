Biscuit maker Parle Products forays into packaged wheat flour market

Biscuits and snacks major on Monday announced foray into the packaged flour market with the launch of the product under its popular Parle-G brand.

"Parle is expanding its portfolio with the launch of 'Parle G Chakki Atta'. Branded atta segment is a huge opportunity and has gained momentum since the pandemic outbreak. There is conversion happening from unbranded and loose atta to packaged branded atta," Mayank Shah, Sr. Category Head, told PTI.

Shah said made from specially sourced, select good quality wheat, Parle G Chakki Atta will be a game-changer in the market that will add to its consumer's health in the long run.

Parle-G, set up in 1929, operates in the biscuits, snacks, and confectioneries categories.

Parle G Chakki Atta is currently being launched in the north and west zones of the country in 2kg, 5kg, and 10kg packs priced at Rs 102, Rs 245, and Rs 450, respectively.

