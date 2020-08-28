JUST IN
Fee discord stokes company-auditor divorces amid Covid-19 pandemic
Biz Buddy: Tamil Nadu's faceless grievance redress mechanism for industries

A first of its kind in India, Tamil Nadu's Biz Buddy is an industry helpdesk that facilitates monitoring and time-bound resolution of issues

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Representatives of an automotive firm had been trying to get two issues cleared by government departments in two states for a few months, with little success. Then they explored Biz Buddy, a faceless grievance redress mechanism of Tamil Nadu's Guidance Bureau for industries, and their issue was resolved in about five weeks.

So, what is this mechanism and how does it work? It is completely digital and similar to the grievance redress system for citizens, except that this portal is meant to address issues faced by industries. A first of its kind in India, Tamil Nadu's Biz ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 08:54 IST

