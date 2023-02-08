Bluelearn raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Elevation Capital, Lightspeed

JUST IN
fundings | Meesho | Startup India

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Social learning start-up Bluelearn has raised $3.5 million in a seed-funding round led by Elevation Capital and Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital, 2am VC, along with angel investors Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal (Meesho), Awais Ahmed (Pixxel), Vivek Mohan (Private equity), and others.

This is in addition to the previous rounds led by Lightspeed and 100x VC.

The company plans to use the funds to further strengthen the product and team as well as to grow their community user base by 10x within the year. The brand says it is actively hiring across functions such as product, tech, marketing, and operations and plans to almost double the team size by the end of the year.

“With the new capital we plan on accelerating our market expansion to newer and previously untapped markets in India and globally. By strengthening our core tech and product teams we will continue building impactful products that help people grow in their careers and lives, Shreyans Sancheti, Co-founder, Bluelearn.

Founded in 2021, Bluelearn started off as a telegram channel for students to help each other with common questions. Today, the firm claims their app has over 150,000 members from over 5,500 colleges and startups across over 20 countries and is growing 30 per cent month on month organically.

“Bluelearn is uniquely building both a social network and a learning destination by bringing together communities of young learners, anchored around shared interest areas. We envision that Bluelearn will be the social learning destination for networking, upskilling and discovering the first employment opportunity for Gen Z,” said Amit Aggarwal, Principal at Elevation Capital.

Rohil Bagga, Investor at Lightspeed added, “Over the last couple of years, the platform has grown to become one of India's largest digital communities of students, presenting its members with unique opportunities to learn new skills, connect with like-minded folks and participate in the formal workforce via gigs & internships. We feel excited to continue supporting the incredible team at Bluelearn in their mission to redefine the digital learning landscape!”

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 17:08 IST

