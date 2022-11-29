BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells 1.8 mn shares of Wipro worth Rs 73 crore

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Tuesday offloaded over 18 lakh shares of IT major Wipro for Rs 73 crore through an open market transaction.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 18,00,164 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 405 apiece, according to the block deal data available with the BSE.

This took the deal value to Rs 72.90 crore.

On Tuesday, Societe Generale picked up the shares of the company.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 405.20 per scrip on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 23:32 IST

