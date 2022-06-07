Boehringer Ingelheim obtains ad-interim injunctions on 4 Indian pharma cos

-
Multinational drug major Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) has obtained ad-interim injunctions against four domestic pharmaceutical companies -- Eris Lifesciences, Emcure Pharma, Optimus Pharma and MSN Laboratories. These companies had launched generic versions of Boehringer Ingelheim’s patent-protected drug Linagliptin, which is marketed under the brand name Trajenta.
The company also secured injunctions against Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) and MSN Laboratories earlier for its diabetic drug Empagliflozin marketed as Jardiance in India.
Also, the company had secured an ad-interim injunction against Macleods Pharma for its Linagliptin drug, which was eventually made absolute.
"The recent injunctions restrain the domestic pharma companies from infringing the patent of Linagliptin by advertising, launching, making, using, offering for sale, selling, importing and/or exporting in any form in India either by themselves or through their directors, partners licenses, stockist and distributors, agents etc., jointly and severally until the next date of hearing," BI said in a statement here.
Boehringer Ingelheim holds a valid patent for Linagliptin in India until August 2023.
Vani Manja, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said “The swift and just actions from the High Court over the past nine months have reaffirmed our faith in the Indian legal system in securing the enforcement of patent rights and upholding of patient interests. This also underlines the strength of Boehringer Ingelheim’s patents.
