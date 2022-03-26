Boeing and Airbus Helicopters sign MoU to partner on H-47 Chinook

-
Boeing and Airbus Helicopters have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on the H-47 Chinook in support of Germany's heavy-lift helicopter requirements.
The partnership will draw on the strengths and combined expertise to deliver advanced capability, readiness and innovative solutions as part of the German Chinook industry offering, the announcement said on Friday.
"We are pleased that Airbus Helicopters has joined our team of strategic partners on the H-47 Chinook program for Germany," said Mark Cherry, Boeing Vice-President and General Manager for Vertical Lift programs.
"Airbus Helicopters is excited to join Boeing's Chinook Germany industry team," said Wolfgang Schoder, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters in Germany, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The H-47 Chinook is a proven, mature program ... and is the optimum solution for Germany with an excellent price-performance ratio."
The partnership agreement builds on the existing Chinook partnership team. Boeing is committed to working with German industry on aircraft sustainment, including post-delivery modifications and installations, aircraft maintenance, supply chain services, training and logistical support, as well as the potential for sub-systems Maintenance Repair and Overhaul work, according to the announcement.
