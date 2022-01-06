Indian Army conducts training exercise with IAF's Apache attack helicopters

The brigade under the Rising Star Corps conducted an integrated training exercise with Apache attack helicopters of the (IAF), they informed on Thursday.

The Operational parameters of joint manoeuvres were successful, the said.

"An brigade under Rising Star Corps conducted an integrated training exercise with Apache attack helicopters of IAF. Operational parameters of joint manoeuvres and communication between Apaches, armoured fighting vehicles and infantry were successfully validated," Indian Army said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)