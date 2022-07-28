JUST IN

Markets surge after Fed signals slower rate hikes; Sensex up over 1,000 pts
BofA Securities Europe SA offloads Delta Corp shares worth Rs 31 crore
Funding winter chill leaves start-up advertising spends in the cold
Religare Finvest fund reroute: Sebi slaps Rs 60-cr fine on Singh brothers
Tata Neu CTO quits four months after launch to join 'global role'
FMCG companies see strong growth in premium items: Kantar report
TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore
SBI Life's net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 263 crore in June quarter
Shriram Transport's Q1 net profit surges four-fold to Rs 965 crore
ReNew to invest up to $8 billon in Egypt's green hydrogen project
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Funding winter chill leaves start-up advertising spends in the cold

Markets surge after Fed signals slower rate hikes; Sensex up over 1,000 pts

Business Standard

BofA Securities Europe SA offloads Delta Corp shares worth Rs 31 crore

The shares of the company were disposed of at an average price of Rs 192.56 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 30.91 crore.

Topics
BofA | Delta Corp

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
overseas securities
Shares of Delta Corporation closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 194.30 apiece on NSE.

Financial services company BofA Securities Europe SA on Thursday offloaded over 16 lakh shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corporation for Rs 31 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BofA Securities Europe SA sold 16,05,400 shares of the company.

The shares of the company were disposed of at an average price of Rs 192.56 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 30.91 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Shares of Delta Corporation closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 194.30 apiece on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BofA

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 21:50 IST

`
.