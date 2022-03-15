Bounce to set up 300 charging stations for Greaves in 10 Indian cities

-
In a bid to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves electric vehicles in India, domestic smart mobility solution Bounce Infinity on Tuesday announced that it plans to set up 300 charging stations each in 10 cities across the country.
With this partnership, Greaves Retail becomes the first company to have hopped on to the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network. The company has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project. Also, the battery swapping service will be for both electric 2-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B and B2C segments).
"Bounce and Greaves Retail remain committed in bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the market. We are happy to have ampere as our partners who will be using our battery swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas," Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce, said in a statement.
The smart solution, which will largely be available at locations as diverse as residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices, Kirana stores, etc, will power electric vehicles manufactured by Greaves.
The Bounce Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries for Greaves Retail customers; that they can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes.
With this infrastructure in place, EV customers would not have to wait for their 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.
