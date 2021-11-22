Bounce Infinity to be launched on December 2: Check details here

-
ALSO READ
Bounce eyes $100mn investment in e-scooter mfg, battery swapping infra
Ola's entry in e-two wheelers to shake up world's largest 2-wheeler market
Ola Electric defers e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch
Aventose Energy's electric two-wheeler enters pre-production stage
Ola Electric to ride into two-wheeler market with scooter launch on Aug 15
-
Electric scooter rental startup Bounce has said that its maiden consumer e-scooter, Infinity, is set to be rolled out early next month and the deliveries are expected to commence from early 2022.
The Bangalore-based firm had acquired 22Motors, including its manufacturing unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a deal valued at USD 7 million.
The company also said that it is looking to set up another plant, in South India, considering the potential of the domestic market.
Besides, earlier this month, it announced investing USD 100 million across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months.
Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on December 2 and the bookings would also commence from the same day, the company said in a statement.
However, deliveries are slated for early next year, Bounce said, adding, the advanced 'Made in India' scooter can be booked by making an initial payment of just Rs 499.
The Bounce Infinity will be equipped with a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which can be taken out and charged as per a customer's convenience and requirement, it said.
Bounce also claimed offering a first-of-its kind option in the domestic EV space, in which customers can also purchase its e-scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce's extensive battery swapping network to be on the move, apart from acquiring the vehicle along with the battery pack, it said.
Customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce's swapping network, it said.
As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and intellectual property. The state-of-the-art plant has a capacity to manufacture 180,000 scooters per year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU