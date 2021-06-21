BPCL begins doorstep delivery of diesel for customers in Haryana

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has started doorstep delivery of in Haryana for customers seeking as low as 20 litres.

started the service along with Humsafar, an app-based doorstep delivery service, the company said in a statement.

"This 20 litres jerry can at doorstep service starting from Haryana industrial town will benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, malls, mobile towers, education institutes along with small industries," said Mayank Singh, sales officer at

After catering to bulk supply customers through diesel doorstep delivery, the wave of the home delivery offering convenience will be a hit among small requirement customers, the statement said.

"The shift from having to go to an outlet carrying a 20-litre plastic can against having one delivered at your doorstep is bound to be a success," Singh said.

Doorstep diesel delivery is a new revolution in the field of energy distribution in Rajasthan which is easing the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement, said Sanya Goel, founder and director of Humsafar.

"Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows startups to maintain quality and create availability of for the consumers."



Humsafar is currently providing diesel at doorstep services in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

