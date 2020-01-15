JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Q3 results preview: US regulatory overhang on earnings of pharma firms
Business Standard

BPCL likely to sell stake in Numaligarh Refinery through bidding

While OIL holds 26 per cent in NRL, BPCL and the Assam government have 61.65 per cent and 12.35 per cent equity, respectively

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL’s) share in the Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) is likely to be sold through a bidding process to a government-owned entity. The companies that are expected to participate in the bidding include Oil India (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

This sale will precede the divestment of BPCL, which is now expected to happen in 2020-21 and not in this fiscal year as planned earlier. The sale process for NRL got delayed initially owing to the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, which also ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 02:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU