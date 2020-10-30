BPCL puts Bina refinery expansion plan on hold pending privatisation

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has put on hold its plans to expand its Bina refinery and install a secondary unit at its Mumbai refinery to boost efficiency pending privatisation of the company, its head of finance N. Vijayagopal said.

The federal government wants to sell its 53.29% stake in BPCL, the country's second-largest state-run refiner, to raise funds to rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit.

"It is for the new owner to decide whether they want and have the flexibility to add refining capacity," Vijaagopal told an analyst conference.

wanted to install a residue fluid catalytic cracker at the Mumbai refinery and connect the plant with a new site where it wanted to build an ethylene cracker.

It wanted to expand the Bina refinery in central India to 300,000 barrels per day from 156,000 bpd along with a petrochemical plant.

Vijayagopal said privatisation by March 2021 looks "challenging" as the initial bid submission deadline has been extended to mid-November and any spurt in coronavirus infections could prevent foreign players from traveling to do due diligence of the assets.

The company, which has a robust retail presence in key Indian cities, aims to set up 6,000 retail outlets in three years with a focus on rural areas to raise its market share in diesel and gasoline sales to about 32% from 29%, he said.

