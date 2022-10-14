JUST IN
Federal Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit; up 53% over last year
Business Standard

BPCL to convert outlets into stations providing multiple fueling options

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options

Topics
BPCL

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

BPCL
Photo: Reuters

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options including electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, in the medium to long term.

BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

The chargers are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the routes, a company statement said.

BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said.

"...BPCL aims at accelerating its focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:49 IST

`
