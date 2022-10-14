BPCL to convert outlets into stations providing multiple fueling options

-
ALSO READ
With EV policy in focus, Delhi to get 18,000 new charging stations by 2024
BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process
Work on installing 100 EV charging stations in Delhi nearing end: Officials
'India needs to set up 46k EV stations by 2030 to match global benchmark'
BPCL falls 6% on report that government may revisit privatisation plan
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options including electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, in the medium to long term.
BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.
The chargers are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the routes, a company statement said.
BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said.
"...BPCL aims at accelerating its focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU