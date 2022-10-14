JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash cement unit

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business.

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Jaiprakash Associates

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Adani group, adani enterprises

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 15:37 IST

`
