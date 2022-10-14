Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash cement unit

-
ALSO READ
Sale of cement units to Adani group a relief for Jaiprakash lenders
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
Adani-Holcim deal may trigger consolidation in cement industry: Experts
Adani Group to become most profitable cement manufacturer: Gautam Adani
Ambuja-ACC deal: Cost synergies seem to justify premium deal valuation
-
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business.
The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 15:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU