Brake pads to sensors, SparesHub provides auto parts at affordable prices

Pune-based Dilip Londhe was looking for replacement brake pads and sensors for his BMW 3-Series car, but the automobile parts were too expensive. He then stumbled upon the website of SparesHub -- an automobile parts start-up -- and found that prices quoted there for spare parts were "reasonable" and decided to purchase the items immediately.

The start-up solves the problem of the unavailability of automobile parts and provides them at a ch­e­a­per price, helping car owners save precious time, mo­ney, and effort. The Pune-based company has recently raised ~3.5 crore ...