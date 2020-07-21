JUST IN
AGR case: SC turns down telecom companies' demand for re-assessment of dues

Brands launching new products with immunity, health and hygiene in focus

Old brands and new are reshaping the health, hygiene and personal care category, catering to a new basket of needs

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

While the pandemic has shuttered down several businesses, it has also served up hope for some; the health, hygiene and personal care categories being among its biggest beneficiaries.

The cluster is growing and reinventing itself at breakneck pace; there were 350 plus hand sanitizer launches in the March-May 2020 period alone, while hand wash brands are rapidly scooping up the market, adding close to 300,000 households per week in the last 14 weeks, according to a report on the impact of Covid-19 on consumption patterns by market research agency, Kantar. Pre Covid-19 hygiene, as ...

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 06:01 IST

