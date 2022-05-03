Britannia Industries net profit up 4.3%, but margins under pressure

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
Partner earnings rise 11% q-o-q, says Urban Company's earnings index for Q3
India Inc likely to see robust Q4 nos despite input cost pressure: Analysts
Will India Inc see robust Q4 despite input cost pressure?
-
Britannia Industries saw its net profit increase 4.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 379.9 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22) as margins were under pressure due to higher raw material costs.
The cost of raw material consumed in the quarter was up 21.3 per cent to Rs 1,858.7 crore, while its margins stood at 17 per cent, compared with 18.2 per cent in the year-ago period. The biscuit major’s revenue from operations rose 13.4 per cent YoY in Q4 to Rs 3,550.5 crore.
“In this quarter, we delivered a robust top-line growth of 15 per cent and a mid-single-digit volume growth which demonstrates the resilience of our brands and a reflection of our execution strengths across divisions & channels,” Varun Berry, MD of Britannia Industries, was quoted as saying in a press release.
He also said the company continued to accelerate its rural journey focusing on enhancing reach and sustaining its diligent market practices.
“Our growth in organised trade channels remained robust, wherein revenues from ecommerce doubled over last year,” Berry said. He also said the economy was impacted by global geopolitical factors which caused further surge in inflation in Q4.
“We continued to take price increases judiciously and remained aggressive on the cost front. In these challenging circumstances, our operating profits for the quarter grew by 10 per cent and over a 24-month period, by 23 per cent,” Berry added.
Britannia will take further calibrated price increases and drive cost leadership to manage profitability, Berry said.
Phillip Capital said in a report that it believes the management’s game plan of double-digit price hikes at the aggregate level, forward contracts and efficiencies in procurement have helped it mitigate the impact of high raw material costs.
The company’s dairy greenfield factory is on track for commercialisation in the next few months and it’s in the process of setting up three greenfield units — one each in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU