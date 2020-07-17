Britannia Q1 pre-tax profit jumps 88% to Rs 737 cr, revenue up 26%

Foods company reported stellar quarterly growth on Friday, posting a profit before tax of Rs 737.05 crore for Q1 of 2020, a rise of 88 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The net profit for the biscuit maker grew 117 per cent to Rs 546 crore, YoY. Its consolidated revenue was up a strong 26 per cent on YoY basis at Rs 3,384 crore, well ahead of expectations.

The company’s volume growth for the period stood at 22 per cent, higher than analysts' expectations of 17-20 per cent. “With the lockdown coming back across most states, this in fact works well for because of more at-home consumption,” said Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Financial Services.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Industries, said the company’s nimble culture helped it quickly adapt to the situation and meet the market demand.

“As soon as the lockdown was eased, we focussed on getting our distribution back to the pre-Covid levels and increasing our rural and hinterland reach. During this period, we also launched ‘Winkin Cow Lassi’ and a Rs 5 layered-cake pack to expand our reach. All adjacent businesses too delivered a healthy profitable growth,” he said.

On the cost front, the company saw moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials and expects the prices to be stable going forward, given the positive outlook on monsoon and harvest.

“Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic and associated uncertainty, we were quick to resort to cost efficiencies through extraction of supply chain efficiencies, reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage. We also rationalised media spends considering the constraints of inventories due to higher market demand. These measures helped us improve the shape of our business and record a massive 670 bps increase in operating profit during the quarter,” Berry said.