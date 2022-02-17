BSE Ebix, LIC join hands for distribution of insurance products

BSE Insurance Broking, a joint venture of BSE and Fincorp Exchange Pte Ltd, on Thursday announced signing of an insurance broker agreement for the distribution of Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) products on its platform.

Under this agreement, BSE will offer their clients insurance products offered by such as Life and Health, using its omni-channel digital presence, the exchange said in a statement.

This partnership aims at offering customer centric solutions backed by technological innovations and best in class services.

"Our partnership with not only aims at providing relevant insurance products but will also provide best-in-class services to their customers through our unique digital initiatives," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO at BSE, said.

