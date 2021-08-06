BSE posts 61% growth in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 53.42 crore

-
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.42 crore for the first quarter ending June, a growth of 61 per cent compared to Rs 33.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
Its revenue from operations increased 52 per cent to Rs 156.95 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 103.22 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, BSE said in a statement.
The exchange said that there is a 52 per cent increase in average daily turnover in equity segment at Rs 5,661 crore for the quarter under review as compared to the Rs 3,724 crore in the April-June period of 2020-21.
Besides, average daily turnover for equity derivatives segment, commodity derivatives segment and currency derivatives segment stood at Rs 3.15 lakh crore, Rs 3,267 crore and Rs 23,618 crore, respectively during April-June period of this fiscal.
"BSE has continued to show a good growth across its business segments and new initiatives taking its business volumes in various segments to its all-time highs," BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
He further said that the exchange has potential to deliver superior value to all stakeholders going forward, which is demonstrated in its growth and ability to set up new businesses and undertake newer initiatives.
