CCI imposes penalties MakeMyTrip, Oyo for 'anti-competitive conduct'
Business Standard

BSNL has worst call drop rate in 14 of 18 surveyed cities, shows Trai data

Vodafone Idea had the highest data download rates, across both 3G and 4G networks in the most number of cities

BSNL | Call Drops | TRAI

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

Despite plans to roll out 4G, BSNL continues to have the worst rate of call drops in cities nationwide, the latest series of drive tests conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in 18 Tier-3 cities have found. Vodafone Idea had the highest data download rates, across both 3G and 4G networks in the most number of cities, it also showed.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:30 IST

