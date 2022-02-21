Bumpy ride ahead for road companies with order likely to enter slow lane

The dynamics of road-building in 2022-23 may be affected by fund-raising constraints placed on National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). NHAI will avoid borrowing in 2022-23 and will therefore depend on cess funds for 75 per cent of its capex.

This implies that the roads sector will absorb a very large share of the entire fuel cess raised and there could be a cash crunch unless tolls (which currently funds around 10 per cent of NHAI’s capex) grow substantially. In effect, there is likely to be a funding gap, which could be met to some extent by asset monetisation. The ...