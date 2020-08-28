Buying Tata products on super app to fetch benefits, says MD Sunil D'Souza

Tata Consumer Products, whose fare includes salt, tea coffee, spices, foods, and water, was created this year with the merger of Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals and has announced its plans to become a broader FMCG player.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil D’Souza tells Pavan Lall that the company, with market cap of Rs 51,000 crore, will use a bolt-on engine to reach “deep rural” markets and sell its products on Tata Group’s new “Super App” and that the goal is to become one of the group’s more important businesses. ...