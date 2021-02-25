Byju's likely to buy Aakash Educational for $700-$800 million by March

decacorn Byju's is on an acquisition spree. The Byju Raveendran-led firm may close the deal to acquire exam preparation firm Aakash Educational Services Limited for about $700 million-$800 million by March, according to sources. If closed successfully, the deal would be the biggest in the education space.

“The due diligence is going on,” said a source with direct knowledge about the matter. “Also the negotiations are going on between Byju’s and Aakash founders as they want to remain invested in the company through some stake and also run it independently.”

Byju’s declined to comment on the deal. According to the sources, the deal is being structured in the form of cash and equity. Due to this, people in the know said that Byju’s is in talks with new and existing investors, mainly based in the U.S, to raise fresh capital of about $500 million. “It would be investing a lot of cash in the Aakash deal,” said a person.

New Delhi-based Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is the biggest education organisation in India. It provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations. It also provides services related to school and board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.

Aakash has over 33 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry with a pan India network of over 205 Aakash Centers (including franchisee) and a student count of more than 2,50,000. The institute clocks an annual turnover of about Rs 1,200 crore. In late 2019, private equity firm Blackstone picked up 37.5 per cent stake in Aakash Educational Services Ltd, valuing the company at around $500 million.

Byju’s which is valued at $12 billion has been on a fund-raising spree in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic helped it to become a decacorn (a company valued at over $10 billion). It has raised total funding of about $2.1 billion from investors. It is backed by investors such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Priscilla Chan, Sequoia, Tencent, General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Qatar Investment Authority.

Besides the existing capital, the fresh fundraising of about $500 million is expected to help Byju’s make other acquisitions. There is a need for the company to “justify” the $12 billion valuation and “scale up” its revenues rapidly, according to the experts. To achieve that, the firm has taken an “inorganic route” where it is in talks to acquire many firms in India and global markets such as the US. It was in talks to acquire smaller rivals such as Toppr in a $150 million deal and education firm Scholr, according to the sources. Earlier, people in the know said, the firm was also in talks to acquire firm Doubtnut at a valuation of $100 million but there were some issues related to the valuation.

Last year in August, Byju’s acquired Mumbai based ed-tech start-up, WhiteHat Jr, which teaches coding to children for $300 million. One of the other reasons was that WhiteHat Jr’s US business was growing rapidly. It also had plans to expand to other global markets such as Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand after strong growth in the US. In 2019, Byju’s also bought the US-based educational gaming company, Osmo, for $120 million in a stock-and-cash deal.

The country’s $180-billion education sector has gone online to adapt to the new reality, leading to opportunities for edtech firms, including Unacademy, Vedantu, and Byju’s. Byju’s had almost doubled its revenue from Rs 1,430 crore to Rs 2,800 crore in FY20. Today, the app has over 70 million registered students and 4.5 million annual paid subscriptions.

