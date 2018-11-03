Cadila Healthcare posts 17% dip in Q2 net to Rs 4.1 bn; revenue down 8.1%

Pharmaceutical major reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) dip in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal year to Rs 4.1 billion, as revenue from operations declined 8.1 per cent.

The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 29.61 billion during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 32.22 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal year. Cost of materials consumed increased by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 6.5 billion. Employee costs, too, increased by 13 per cent during the quarter.

At the operating level, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dipped 20 per cent YoY to Rs 6.87 billion and margin contracted 340 basis points to 23.2 per cent for the quarter ended September 2018.

For the half-year period, posted a 7.2 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 58.54 billion. Net profit for the period increased 37 per cent to Rs 8.78 billion.