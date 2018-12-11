Cadila Healthcare subsidiary gets USFDA nod for ulcer treatment injection

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Baclofen, a muscle spasm treatment tablet
Growth worries ahead for Cadila Healthcare after Q1 estimate miss
Cadila Healthcare posts 17% dip in Q2 net to Rs 4.1 bn; revenue down 8.1%
Cadila Healthcare Q1 net profit sees over three-fold jump to Rs 4.605 bn
Zydus Cadila to enter $68-mn market after US FDA nod for breast cancer drug
-
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Tuesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ranitidine injection, used to treat stomach and duodenal (intestinal) ulcers.
Liva Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its supplemental abbreviated new drug application, Ranitidine Injection USP, 25 mg/mL, 2 mL single dose vials and 6 mL multi-dose vials, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
Cadila Healthcare said the product will be manufactured at Liva Pharma's manufacturing facility at Vadodara, and is the first product to be approved from this site for marketing in the US.
The company has more than 237 approvals, and has so far filed over 340 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 345.20 apiece on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU