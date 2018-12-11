Cadila Healthcare subsidiary gets USFDA nod for ulcer treatment injection

Drug firm Tuesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ranitidine injection, used to treat stomach and duodenal (intestinal) ulcers.

Liva Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received approval from the (USFDA) for its supplemental abbreviated new drug application, USP, 25 mg/mL, 2 mL single dose vials and 6 mL multi-dose vials, said in a BSE filing.

said the product will be manufactured at Liva Pharma's manufacturing facility at Vadodara, and is the first product to be approved from this site for marketing in the US.

The company has more than 237 approvals, and has so far filed over 340 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 345.20 apiece on the BSE.