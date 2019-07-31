Cafe Coffee Day names S V Ranganath as interim chairman

-
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd named S.V. Ranganath as interim chairman after founder V.G. Siddhartha was confirmed dead by the police on Wednesday.
Ranganath is currently a non-executive independent director.
The company has also set up a committee that will be vested with the powers of the chief executive and explore opportunities to deleverage the Coffee Day Group, the company said.
