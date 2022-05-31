Campus Activewear Q4 net profit up three-fold to Rs 39.6 crore

Campus Activewear Ltd on Tuesday reported over three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The shoemaker, which was listed on BSE earlier this month, had posted a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said Campus Activewear Ltd in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation rose 28.07 per cent to Rs 352.33 crore against Rs 275.10 crore in the year-ago period.

"Net profit during the quarter stood at Rs 39.61 croe, PAT (Profit After Tax) margins expanded by 760 basis points year-on-year to 11.2 per cent in Q4 FY22," said Campus Activewear in a post-earnings statement.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 295.30 crore, up 31.05 per cent in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 225.32 crore in Q4 FY21.

For the entire fiscal ended March 2022, Campus Activewear's net profit was up over four-fold to Rs 124.41 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 26.86 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 1,194.18 crore in 2021-22. This is 67.89 per cent higher than Rs 711.28 crore in FY21.

Campus Activewear chairman and managing director H K Agarwal said the company achieved its "highest-ever revenue" in a financial year, despite multiple disruptions caused by the second wave of COVID-19, Omicron variant scare and a hike in GST rates.

"The company continues to reap benefits from its strategic blend of in-house capability and backward integration enabling flexibility in design, quality control, cost control and timing to market. Campus Activewear's design team is well-equipped to identify emerging international fashion trend and customise it, thereby bringing customer delight to the Indian market," he said.

Campus Activewear aspires to strengthen its footprints in western and southern parts of India.

"The company will continue to accentuate its omni-channel experience with a sustained focus on premiumisation and product diversification across product segments and categories. With rising disposable income and increasing health quotient amongst consumers, Campus Activewear is well-placed to reap the benefits of the growing sports and athleisure industry in India," Agarwal added.

